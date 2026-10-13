Zelensky: Russia has struck six energy facilities in Ukraine

Russia has struck at least six energy facilities in Ukraine several hours after US President Donald Trump announced that Moscow and Kiev had agreed to an energy truce. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

„It is increasingly obvious that Russia does not want to accept the energy truce proposed by the United States. Today alone, the Russians attacked six energy facilities in Ukraine“, Zelensky said. The specific facilities and the amount of damage caused were not specified.

The truce was announced by Trump

Donald Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to stop attacks on their energy systems. The announcement came amid high energy prices and ahead of the midterm elections in the United States.

The announcement of the agreement surprised Kiev and Washington's European allies. Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia carried out the strikes soon after the US president's announcement, casting doubt on compliance with the agreement.

Diesel part of negotiation attempt

Reuters, citing US officials, reported that the agreement, which allows exports of Russian diesel, is part of an attempt to bring Moscow back to the negotiating table. The deal is presented as part of a broader diplomatic initiative by the Trump administration to limit attacks on energy infrastructure.

So far, information about the strikes on the six sites has come from the Ukrainian president. The published data does not indicate separate confirmation by the Russian authorities of the specific attacks.

Sources: nova.bg, investing.com