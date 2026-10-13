Poland insists NATO should reach 5% of GDP by 2030

Poland insists that NATO should reach the target of 5% of gross domestic product for defense and security-related spending by 2030, instead of the agreed deadline of 2035. The call was made by Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosyniak-Kamiś during the Warsaw Security Forum.

„Europe must take more responsibility. "In my opinion, we cannot wait until 2035 to make Europe strong," Kosińska-Kamiś said.

Poland wants to strengthen the alliance faster

At the Hague summit in June 2025, NATO countries committed to investing 5% of GDP annually by 2035. This target includes at least 3.5% for basic defense needs and up to 1.5% for infrastructure, resilience, cybersecurity and defense industrial development.

The plan foresees that allies will present annual national programs with a gradual path towards the goal. NATO has also set a review of the trajectory and ratio between different types of spending in 2029.

Kosinyak-Kamysz emphasized the need for European countries to accelerate the development of military capabilities and not postpone investments in defense. His statement comes against the backdrop of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and NATO's efforts to strengthen its eastern flank.

Warsaw also relies on the European SAFE program

In his speech, the Polish minister also touched on the European Union's SAFE program for defense financing. He identified Poland as one of the largest beneficiaries of the instrument.

„The fact that other countries are also joining the program is not accidental. It stems from our common approach and sensitivity to the threats coming from Russia“, said Kosyniak-Kamisz.

According to him, Poland will use the funds to develop the European defense sector. The minister emphasized that countries should coordinate the modernization of their military industry, instead of acting separately.

„We cannot allow a situation in which individual countries modernize their defense industry in isolation from each other“, said Władysław Kosyniak-Kamisz.

The Polish call does not change the deadline agreed by NATO until 2035, but raises the question of whether some of the necessary capabilities can be built earlier. The next formal review of the plan is scheduled for 2029.

Sources: news.bg