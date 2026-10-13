NATO directs investments to drone defense

Russia's war in Ukraine is changing NATO's priorities in the field of defense technology. Systems for countering drones and space reconnaissance are becoming some of the most urgent needs of the Alliance, Ari Jonsson, head of the NATO Innovation Fund, told Reuters.

The fund has a capital of 1 billion euros and is supported by 24 NATO member states. It is looking for direct investment opportunities in dual-use technologies that can be used in both the civilian sector and for defense and security.

“We have witnessed drone incursions into the airspace of countries here on a scale not seen elsewhere,“ said Jónsson. He said these incidents are changing the perceptions of countries on the eastern flank about threats to their security.

Drones and space surveillance

Among the most pressing needs are technologies for detecting, tracking and neutralizing unmanned aerial vehicles. The other top priority is related to intelligence-gathering systems and space surveillance.

Jónsson pointed out that the experience of the war in Ukraine has had a significant impact on the fund's investment strategy. The goal is for new solutions to reach NATO's eastern flank countries more quickly.

Permanent presence in Warsaw

Poland is among the main areas for expanding the fund's activities. The reasons cited are the country's high defense spending, its readiness to implement new technologies, and its strong engineering base.

The NATO Innovation Fund plans to establish a permanent presence in Warsaw. This should facilitate the discovery, financing, and implementation of promising developments.

The fund is also looking for innovations outside of traditional defense industry companies, including among startups and growing technology companies. Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski said that the fund is the first large fund originating outside Poland to establish a significant presence in the country.

Sources: news.bg