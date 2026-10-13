Von der Leyen condemns attacks on ships off Bulgaria

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, condemned the drone attacks off the Bulgarian coast in the Black Sea. She described the attacks on merchant ships as unacceptable and said that the actions endanger the lives of the crews and security in the region.

„This is unacceptable. I strongly condemn the attacks on merchant ships off the Bulgarian coast“, wrote Von der Leyen in a post on social networks.

According to her, the Black Sea has become another front of escalation in Russia's war against Ukraine. The European Commission President did not name the perpetrator of the attacks in her statement.

“We support Bulgaria and are grateful to the rescuers for their swift response“, said Von der Leyen. She added that those responsible for the attack must be held accountable.

The information provided does not indicate the number of ships affected, the exact coordinates of the incidents, data on victims or the results of establishing the origin of the drones.

Sources: bta.bg