Expert: S-400 missiles are harder to detect due to their low trajectory

Russian S-400 missiles are more difficult to detect in a timely manner than the “Iskander-M“, as they fly at a lower altitude. This was stated to UNIAN by Valery Romanenko, an aviation expert and senior research fellow at the State Aviation Museum of Ukraine, reports News.bg.

According to him, the “Iskander“ missiles reach the peak of their trajectory at an altitude of 40-50 km, while the S-400s fly at a maximum altitude of 15-20 km, depending on the type. This can delay their radar detection until the missile is already close to the target.

According to Romanenko, the US can detect the launch at its initial stage by detecting thermal radiation from space. Unlike radars that detect the object itself, this method allows the powerful heat source to be registered during the launch.

The expert also commented on the explosions in Kiev on the night of October 13, which were heard before the missile threat was declared. He pointed out that similar cases of delayed warning have happened before, including during periods of good relations with the US. According to him, so-called quasi-ballistic missiles are rarely shot down due to the difficulties in detecting them.

How Patriot can intercept missiles

Romanenko noted that the Patriot system can shoot down a missile as it approaches the target, but early detection is crucial. He indicated a range of 24 km and explained that with timely information, operators can direct the radar to the expected trajectory and select the nearest launcher within a radius of 10 km from the command post.

Preparation takes time, even when it is only a matter of a few seconds. If the missile is detected late, the time for targeting, launching and intercepting may be insufficient. According to the expert, satellite data received immediately after the launch increases the possibilities for response. He added that American specialists indicate the use of two, three or even four interceptor missiles against one target as an approach.

How Ukraine can detect missiles earlier

Romanenko defined detection at launch as the best option, since it provides more time for missile defense preparation. This can be done via satellites, and at a later stage – via radars.

He said radars in Kiev can detect missiles coming from areas such as Bryansk Oblast. He also pointed to French Ground Master radars and German Hensoldt systems provided by Ukraine's partners, which can detect targets at a distance of up to 250 km and determine whether they are moving at high speed.

According to the expert, the “Iskander“ is easier to detect because of its higher trajectory. However, Russia sometimes launches these missiles on a lower route, which limits their maximum range. Romanenko said that according to various sources it is about 360-370 km, although estimates of up to 390 km are also found.