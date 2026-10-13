US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle resigns, denies allegations

US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle resigned on Tuesday, categorically rejecting the allegations against her and saying she would not allow them to tarnish her decades of public service. This was reported by the Associated Press (AP), reports News.bg.

In a post on the social network X, Guilfoyle called the allegations false and said she intends to defend her name, reputation and integrity. “I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right and defending the values that make America great. "I will not let false accusations define my decades of public service," she wrote.

In a statement released late Sunday, her lawyers also denied any wrongdoing. They said the amounts Guilfoyle claimed from a donor to President Donald Trump were royalties for public appearances and speaking engagements. They said those engagements were made before she was nominated as ambassador and have not been paid. The lawyers also denied allegations of impropriety related to her private jet travel.

The resignation comes amid reports that the White House has asked Guilfoyle to step down. Press secretary Katie Zakaria said she had been an extremely valuable member of the team and wished her well. A day earlier, Trump announced that he was considering firing her because he was unhappy with her performance.

Meanwhile, US lawmakers have expressed concern over allegations that Guilfoyle may have threatened to use US influence to undermine the Greek government. There was no immediate reaction from Athens.

Greece is a key US ally in NATO and provides key military facilities for security in the Eastern Mediterranean. It also heads an EU naval mission to protect commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Guilfoyle is a political appointee, not a career diplomat. Before taking the post, she worked for Fox News. She was previously engaged to Donald Trump Jr., but the two never got married.