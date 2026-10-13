Trump: US continues to share intelligence with Ukraine, works with Moscow to end war

The United States continues to share intelligence with Ukraine and is holding talks with both Kiev and Moscow to end the war. This was stated by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, quoted by “Reuters“, reports News.bg.

“We are helping them and sharing intelligence. We want the war to end, so we are working with them and with Russia to end it“, Trump told reporters.

He indicated that in his opinion, both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky want the war to end. However, he said there was "a lot of hatred" between the two and "they don't know how to get it done."

Trump was also asked about a deal involving Russian diesel that has drawn criticism from congressmen from both major US parties over concerns that it violates US restrictions.

When asked if Russia could use the proceeds from the deal to buy additional bombs, the president did not give a direct answer.

"This is a diesel deal that is not for us. It's going to the world market. It's not being delivered to us," Trump said.