Russian strikes on Kiev and Khmelnytsky: casualties, dozens injured and heavy damage

Russian forces launched a ballistic strike on Kiev and a series of attacks on the Khmelnytsky region, killing two people, injuring 21, and severely damaging a large logistics center. In the capital, the TPP-4 and a residential high-rise building in the Desnyansky district were hit.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported 21 casualties, including an eight-year-old child. 16 people were hospitalized, and four are in serious condition. After the initial information about one death, rescuers found another body in the damaged block.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the main target of the strike was energy infrastructure. According to him, the missiles were detected by the Ukrainian system immediately before reaching Kiev, and no prior warning was received from partner countries.

„The main target is energy, namely TPP-4. Unfortunately, there were hits. A residential building was also damaged“, Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president also said that according to intelligence data, Russia is preparing new launches of ballistic missiles. He called on the international community to respond to the strikes on Ukrainian energy and the lack of warning about the launches.

Ten strikes on a logistics center

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian forces attacked the logistics distribution center of „Epicenter“ ten times within one day. As a result, five fires broke out and about 85% of the stored goods were destroyed. The company reported that its employees were not injured.

The logistics center in Khmelnytskyi was the last large warehouse complex of the chain to remain operational, after two other centers in Kiev and the Kiev region were previously destroyed. The company said that the damage affected not only the goods, but also the logistics system, jobs and salaries of thousands of employees.

The head of the Khmelnytskyi regional military administration, Sergei Tyurin, reported that six people suffered minor injuries in the attacks on enterprises in the Khmelnytskyi and Shepetov regions. Falling debris caused a fire at a gas station, and damage was also caused to a fence on private property and a metal container.

Amid the strikes, Zelensky spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The two discussed the consequences of the attack on Kiev, contacts with the United States, and diplomatic initiatives planned for the week. Zelensky said it was important for the international community to support real steps to end the war.

Sources: pravda.com.ua