Netanyahu warns Palestinians ahead of Israeli elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Palestinians against launching attacks on Israel ahead of the country's parliamentary elections. He made the message during a visit to the occupied West Bank, two weeks before the vote on October 27.

“We are prepared for any scenario”, Netanyahu said in a video filmed outdoors and released by his office. The statement was made against the backdrop of tensions between Israel and the Palestinians, which are among the leading topics in the election campaign.

Warning to security forces

Israeli media interpreted the prime minister's words as a warning that the security forces of the Palestinian Autonomous Authority may take action against Israeli soldiers. Such attacks are rare, and the security forces of the Palestinian Authority have long coordinated with Israel on security measures in the West Bank.

The topic of Palestinian violence is being actively used by right-wing political forces, which promise a tough response. At the same time, attacks by radical Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank are intensifying, DPA notes. Polls suggest Netanyahu's camp may struggle to secure a majority after the election.

The Tulkarem dispute

During his visit, Netanyahu said Israeli troops would remain in the Tulkarem area in the northern West Bank. He called the area's residents "terrorists."

The statement came after Israel's Supreme Court ordered the Defense Ministry and the army to present a timetable for the return of Palestinians displaced from Tulkarem and other areas. The decision raises questions about the future military presence and the conditions under which displaced residents will be able to return to their homes.

Netanyahu's warning comes at a time when security in the West Bank is directly linked to the ruling camp's election messages and expectations for the outcome of the parliamentary vote.

Sources: bta.bg