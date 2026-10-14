Trump, Netanyahu Discuss New Strikes on Iran

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have discussed the possibility of a new major operation against Iran before the elections in both countries, Axios reported, citing two US officials, an Israeli official and a fourth source familiar with the discussions. According to the publication, the topic was discussed in the last week, and Netanyahu cited intelligence that Iran is taking steps to restore its nuclear program.

The possible operation could include strikes on military and nuclear sites. Israeli parliamentary elections are scheduled for October 27, and the US midterm elections will be held on November 3.

A US official quoted by „Axios“ described Trump's position as tentative:

„There is no commitment. It could be now, later or never.“

According to the same source, Netanyahu has spoken to Trump several times in the past two weeks about returning to large-scale military action against Iran.

The White House has denied this version. An administration official told „Axios“ that it is „false“ the claim that the two leaders discussed renewing the war, and recalled Trump's position that the US would not attack Iran before the midterm elections. Netanyahu's office said the prime minister was in regular contact with Trump and US officials, but did not comment on the content of the talks.

Trump announced this position on October 8. At the time, he said that the US would not launch a new attack on Iran before November 3 and that Washington and Tehran were holding "productive talks". The Associated Press reported that the US president still left open the possibility of resuming large-scale military action after the election.

According to “Axios“, US and Israeli military structures are continuing their preparations to be able to react if the decision changes. At the same time, Qatari mediators are waiting for a response from Iran to the latest US proposal, which includes demands for concessions on the nuclear program.

Sources: axios.com, apnews.com