Netanyahu: "These are not residents, they are terrorists"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Palestinians evacuated from the Tulkarem, Jenin and Nur Shams refugee camps in the occupied West Bank will not be allowed to return to their homes. His statement came after a ruling by Israel's Supreme Court that ordered the army to prepare for the possible return of residents.

In a video address filmed near the Tulkarem camp, Netanyahu described it as a “terrorist stronghold“ and praised the Israeli army for “clearing it according to our instructions“.

“I heard that there is someone in the Supreme Court who claims that the residents should be returned here. These are not residents, they are terrorists,“ said Benjamin Netanyahu.

The prime minister did not specify whether his words referred only to Tulkarem or to the Jenin and Nur Shams camps as well. According to the Supreme Court ruling, the army must present preparations and a timetable for the return of displaced residents. The decision is related to a request by Palestinian residents and a human rights organization for the opportunity to return to their homes.

Tens of thousands have been displaced since 2025.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been evacuated from three camps in the northern West Bank since January 2025. The Israeli army says the operations were aimed at destroying the infrastructure of armed groups in the areas.

Most of the displaced people have not been able to return to their homes. Some of the camps have been demolished and military positions have been built, further complicating the eventual return of the civilian population.

The court's decision places the Israeli government and army in a position to determine when and under what conditions returns can begin. Netanyahu, however, signaled that his implementation would face resistance from the cabinet.

“Israel will watch over the space from the Jordan River to the sea“, the prime minister said. He added: “I want to warn our enemies that we are prepared for any scenario“.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, jpost.com, timesofisrael.com