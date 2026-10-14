Zelensky: Ukraine is ready to meet with the US within days

Ukraine is ready to hold a meeting with its American partners in the coming days, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening video address. The proposal has already been submitted to US President Donald Trump's special envoys - Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

“Our teams are in communication. Ukraine is ready for meetings“, Zelensky said. According to him, the Ukrainian side has sent the US administration proposals for possible further meetings and discussions. No specific date and place for the talks have been announced yet.

In his statement, the Ukrainian president also mentioned the topic of a ceasefire in the energy sector. Kiev supports a similar initiative by Donald Trump, but according to Zelensky, Russia should also be included in the possible agreement.

„Russia also needs to be part of this agreement“, said Volodymyr Zelensky.

He stressed that Ukraine is approaching the talks constructively, but its positions remain related to protecting the country's independence. Zelensky did not indicate whether the upcoming meeting will be at the political or expert level.

Kiev warns of problems before winter

In the same address, Zelensky emphasized Kiev's preparation for winter and the protection of critical infrastructure. He said that the capital is lagging behind other Ukrainian regions in implementing resilience plans.

„Every resident of Kiev can see that the city is truly unprepared“, said the Ukrainian president. According to him, the situation in October was worse than in previous winters since the beginning of the war, as individual strikes by "Shahed" drones have disrupted electricity and water supplies.

Zelensky cited the state of shelters, the preparation of schools, the construction of protective facilities, the operation of public transport and the preparation of buildings for the winter as unresolved issues.

"We need solutions, we need to speed things up," he said, without specifying specific deadlines for implementing the measures.

Sources: focus-news.net