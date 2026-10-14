Moscow announces massive strike! Six killed in Russian attacks in Ukraine

At least six people were killed in Russian airstrikes on Ukraine overnight, local authorities reported, quoted by Agence France-Presse. The attacks hit Kiev, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions.

Three people were killed in the capital Kiev. Power outages in several neighborhoods were reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the energy operator. Two victims were registered in Dnipropetrovsk region, and one person died in Zaporizhia region, regional military administrations announced.

Moscow announces massive strike

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian forces had launched a massive attack on Ukrainian infrastructure. The ministry claims that precision-guided munitions and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles were used.

“The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massive strike with precision-guided munitions tonight,“ the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Russian side, communication and energy infrastructure facilities in Kiev, Kiev and Kharkiv regions were hit. The ministry claims that they were used in the interests of the military-industrial complex and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian statement was reported by TASS. Ukrainian local authorities confirmed the casualties and power outages, but the published information did not provide further details about the damage to infrastructure or the number of injured.

Sources: bta.bg