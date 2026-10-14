Rejection of Russian weapons! India sells Akash missiles to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan

India has sold its short-range Akash anti-aircraft missile system to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. The deals were confirmed by Indian Secretary of State for Defense Rajesh Kumar Singh, who did not disclose the value of the contracts. Thus, New Delhi expands its presence in the arms market in Central Asia - a region in which Russia is traditionally a major supplier, and China is increasing its influence.

According to Defense News, countries in the region are looking for opportunities to reduce their dependence on Russian weapons. The war in Ukraine has limited Moscow's ability to export military equipment, as the Russian defense industry has diverted significant resources to its own armed forces.

Akash tested in real conflict

The Akash complex can simultaneously engage multiple air targets at a distance of up to 25 kilometers and is protected against electronic jamming. Singh described the system as one of the successes of the Indian defense industry.

„This shows the development of our national system for designing and manufacturing missiles. It is effective against high-speed air targets“, said Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Indian officials claim that Akash was used during the four-day conflict with Pakistan in 2025. Pointing to real combat experience is part of New Delhi's arguments when presenting the system to potential customers.

Armenia opens the way to the post-Soviet market

Armenia was the first country outside India to purchase Akash. After the defeat in the Nagorno-Karabakh war in 2020, Yerevan began to change the structure of its military supplies and reduce its dependence on Moscow.

According to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, cited by Reuters, India provided about 43% of Armenia's arms imports between 2022 and 2024. The package includes Pinaka multiple launch rocket systems, Swathi artillery-locating radars, ATAGS howitzers, anti-tank missiles and anti-drone equipment. The value of contracts between the two countries since 2020 is estimated at nearly $3 billion.

India's exports are growing

Indian military exports grew by 62% to $4.1 billion in the last financial year. The country supplies missiles, armored vehicles, drones and ammunition to over 80 countries.

Among the most famous Indian weapons products is the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, developed jointly with Russia. The Philippines and Vietnam are among the countries that have signed contracts for it.

Expansion to Central Asia gives India access to a market that has so far been heavily dependent on Russian systems. New Delhi also offers a politically different option for countries that want to diversify their supplies and balance growing Chinese influence.

Sources: money.bg, defensenews.com