Global warming? Mont Blanc has grown by 1.88 meters compared to 2023.

Mont Blanc was measured at 4807.47 meters above sea level, or 1.88 meters more than the last measurement in 2023. The new height of the highest peak in the Alps was announced after a measurement campaign in September.

“The peak of Mont Blanc is constantly changing“, said Jean de Garret, chief geodesist of the Haute-Savoie department. He said the individual measurement alone cannot show how global warming is affecting the mountain.

Snow and ice change the height

“In the context of global warming, each individual measurement alone is not indicative, but it provides data that will be analyzed over time,“ said Jean de Garret.

The rocky base of the peak rises to about 4,792 meters. The difference in the measured height is due to the thick snow and ice cover, the thickness of which varies according to wind and weather conditions.

In 2023, Mont Blanc was measured at 4,805.59 meters. This was more than two meters less than the result of the measurement two years earlier. The new value is close to the heights recorded at the end of the 19th century.

Measurements have been ongoing since 2001.

Teams of specialists have been measuring Mont Blanc every two to three years since 2001. The goal is to collect sufficient data on changes in snow and ice cover and the impact of climate change on the Alps.

Glaciologist Luc Moreau said that so far climate change has not had a significant impact on the summit of Mont Blanc. According to specialists, single fluctuations in height are not enough for final conclusions and should be considered within the framework of a long-term series of measurements.

Sources: news.bg, savoie-news.fr