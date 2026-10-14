Russia accuses Ukraine of attacks on two oil refineries despite agreed ceasefire

Russia has accused Ukraine of attacking two oil refineries on Russian territory with drones in violation of the agreed cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure announced by US President Donald Trump. Kiev denies the claim, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

“Two oil refineries were attacked today by the Kiev regime in Saratov and Ryazan regions“, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who is responsible for energy, quoted by Russian news agencies.

Advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Dmytro Lytvyn rejected the information that refineries were hit. He told reporters that other sites were attacked, "but not refineries."