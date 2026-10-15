The Wall Street Journal: Trump and Zelensky in their worst conflict since February 2025

Relations between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have deteriorated again since their meeting in New York in September, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing its sources. According to the publication, relations between the two have reached their lowest point since their sharp clash at the White House in February 2025.

The new crisis erupted after Trump's decision to reach an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to increase supplies of Russian diesel to the US and the world market. The Ukrainian president described the move as “unfair” and “unfair“, and later called it a concession in favor of Moscow.

The dispute over the strikes on Russian refineries

The deal was announced on October 9, as American, Ukrainian and European representatives held talks in Miami on a possible diplomatic plan to end the war. American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have been urging Ukraine to stop the attacks on Russian oil refineries.

A US official, quoted by Axios, said that Kiev had ignored about six requests from Washington. He said the strikes on Russian energy facilities were affecting fuel prices in the United States. A Ukrainian official claimed that during the talks in Miami, there was a hint of a suspension of US intelligence cooperation. The US official denied that a direct threat was made and said that Witkoff and Kushner had reminded Ukraine of the munitions and intelligence provided to it.

Kyiv has defended the strikes as part of efforts to limit Russia's war-making capabilities. Zelensky said Ukraine would support stopping attacks on energy infrastructure if Russia did the same.

Trump demands new Ukrainian president

On October 10, Trump stepped up his public attack on Zelensky and said that Ukraine may need a new leader. "I suggest they elect a new leader who can make a deal. I think it's time for Ukraine to have a new president," he told reporters. The US president accused Zelensky of repeatedly having the opportunity to end the war, but not doing so.

A day later, Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an “energy truce”. Detailed written terms were not presented, and Kiev reported ongoing Russian strikes on energy facilities in Kiev and Kharkiv.

The tension also spilled over into the issue of intelligence support. On October 13, Zelensky said that Ukraine had not received the usual advance warnings from its partners about Russian ballistic missiles aimed at Kiev. Trump denied that the US had stopped sharing intelligence information.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the new conflict threatens the diplomatic efforts of European countries, which have been trying to convince Trump to maintain support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia for the past year and a half. No new meeting between Trump and Zelensky has been announced yet.

Sources: meduza.io, axios.com, apnews.com