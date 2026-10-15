Kremlin: Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy contradict US efforts for peace

The Kremlin said that strikes on Russian energy infrastructure contradict US efforts for peace. The reason for the comment was the Ukrainian drone attack on an oil refinery in the Russian city of Ryazan overnight, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia did not take for granted that Ukraine would comply with the energy truce announced late last week by US President Donald Trump.

Kiev reported that Ukrainian forces had suspended such strikes for three days, but resumed them after Russia continued attacks on Ukraine's energy sector.

Meanwhile, Peskov said that Russian diesel fuel for export was already starting to reach world markets. According to him, this is expected to have a positive effect, but will not lead to their complete stabilization.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that the tension in international energy markets is due to a number of factors, including restrictions on Russia from exporting large quantities of oil and petroleum products.

Reuters recalls that Donald Trump has reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to export Russian diesel fuel to the US and world markets.