CNN: Ukraine has run out of Patriot missiles

Ukraine has run out of interceptor missiles for the US Patriot air defense systems, CNN reports, citing a source familiar with the situation. This leaves the country more vulnerable to Russian ballistic missile attacks, against which Patriot is among the few available defenses.

According to the same source, during the Russian attack on the night of October 14, almost all ballistic missiles reached their targets due to the lack of interceptors. Three thermal power plants in the Kiev region were hit, as well as energy infrastructure in Kharkiv.

“Almost all ballistic missiles in the latest attack reached their targets due to a lack of interceptors,“ the source told CNN.

The claim about depleted stocks came from an anonymous source, not an official Ukrainian statement. It comes after months of warnings from President Volodymyr Zelensky about dwindling US Patriot missile supplies.

Ukraine warned of shortages back in August

In an interview with CNN in August, Zelensky said that Kiev had only a tenth of the interceptors it urgently needed. He said that five percent of the US stockpile would be enough to get Ukraine through the winter, and one-tenth would allow stopping Russian ballistic attacks.

The Ukrainian president also pointed out that in 2026 the country will have two and a half times fewer interceptors than in 2025, while Russia has increased the number of ballistic missiles it uses per month. He described attempts to secure new supplies as daily talks and negotiations with allies.

The shortage is not limited to Ukraine. The missiles are expensive, and their supplies are limited globally. Other countries are also replenishing their own air defense systems against the backdrop of the war in the Middle East.

Sources: news.bg, krdo.com