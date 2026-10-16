Ukraine is preparing a new campaign against Russian airports with drones with artificial intelligence

Ukraine is developing new specialized drones with artificial intelligence as part of preparations for a more intensive campaign against targets on Russian territory. This is reported by The Atlantic in an article by journalist Simon Schuster, who describes plans for the next stage of Ukrainian air operations, reports Focus.

The publication recalls that since the beginning of the month, Ukrainian drones have hit data centers of the company “Yandex“. Last week, Russian authorities canceled 345 flights from Moscow airports due to an air alert. According to the journalist, however, those behind the air campaign against Russia believe that this is just the beginning.

Schuster notes that so far Ukrainian drones have disrupted air traffic around Russian airports without attacking them directly. According to The Atlantic, President Volodymyr Zelensky has not yet given permission for the use of the new drones with artificial intelligence for more aggressive strikes against the airports themselves. The publication indicates that the operation is codenamed “M&Ms“.

The author explains that the integration of artificial intelligence into the control of drones should allow them to evade Russian air defenses and increase the effectiveness of attacks. According to the publication, the creators of the new tactic are already preparing mass production of such machines. Among the plans discussed is the simultaneous launch of 1,000 drones at Russian airports with the aim of hitting the terminals.

The Atlantic also recalls a statement by US President Donald Trump, who called on Ukraine not to carry out any more strikes on Russian oil refineries, while at the same time stating that there were "many other targets" that could be destroyed.

According to the publication, since the beginning of Operation "M&Ms", Moscow has intensified its bombing of civilian targets in Ukraine, including apartment buildings and schools. Simon Schuster points out that this escalation has a double effect at the current stage of the war.

“No matter what new weapons and tactics Ukraine uses, Russia can always respond with greater brutality. Trump no longer seems interested in ending this wave of violence. He changed his position from a mediator between the warring parties to a mediator with the Russians, leaving Zelensky with a difficult choice: accept the demands of Trump and Vladimir Putin to end the war on Russia's terms, or find new ways to continue the fight, with or without American support, the author writes.