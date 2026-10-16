US warns of new protests and risk of violence in Albania

The US Embassy in Tirana has issued a new security warning in Albania after several days of protests that have turned violent, the Albanian Telegraphic Agency (ATA) reports, BTA reports.

According to the diplomatic mission, demonstrators have used incendiary devices, thrown stones and damaged public and private property. New demonstrations are expected in the coming days, and embassy employees have been ordered to avoid protest areas.

The warning covers Tirana, Shkodra, Durres, Vlora, Korca, Kukes and Elbasan, especially the central parts and areas around government buildings. Restrictions on public services, transport, the work of government institutions and schools are also possible. American citizens are urged to be vigilant and monitor local media.

The protests in Tirana began on October 13 over poor conditions at universities, high tuition fees, insufficient financial support and poor job prospects after graduation. Students and pupils boycotted classes, and demands included calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama and the formation of a caretaker government.

Over the past three days, the capital has seen arson and destruction, affecting institutions, theaters, museums, banks and businesses. Police used tear gas and water cannons around parliament and the prime minister's office and detained dozens of participants. Demonstrations have also taken place in other cities.

Edi Rama told Reuters that he would not resign under pressure from the protests and would not allow violence to divert the country from its European path. He blamed the opposition for the escalation, but expressed readiness for dialogue with the demonstrators.