Warning from Kiev: Black Sea could become second Strait of Hormuz

The Black Sea could become a second Strait of Hormuz in terms of global food security due to the Russian blockade and attempts to impede the supply of Ukrainian agricultural products. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga in an interview with Ukrinform.

„Russia is using food as a weapon. We see this, just as we see how it exploits migration policy. Russia is well aware of how vulnerable some countries are to such actions, especially to attempts to undermine global food security,“ said Sibiga.

Warning of shortages and new migration waves

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, the Russian blockade is aimed not only at disrupting shipping, but also at causing food shortages in some African countries. According to him, such shortages could lead to new migration waves to Europe.

Sibiga said that Ukraine needs a strategy to restore freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, to unblock it and to establish a ceasefire in both the energy sector and at sea. He pointed out that India and Egypt joined the process for the first time.

The minister recalled that in 2022, when shipping in the Black Sea was blocked, world food prices rose by 25 percent. “We are on the verge of such an increase again”, he said.

Risk for the next agricultural year

Sibiga emphasized that the food security of many countries depends on Ukrainian grain, but the problem is not limited to it. Due to the difficulties in the Black Sea, some countries are not receiving other Ukrainian agricultural products on time.

According to him, part of the agricultural land in Ukraine may remain unsown due to the risks created by Russia. This would also affect prices next year.

„The consequences are already being felt and will only intensify. The Black Sea could become a second Strait of Hormuz, this time in terms of food security“, said the Ukrainian foreign minister.“.

Sybiga added that mediators actively involved in the process are expecting a response from Russia. In the meantime, Ukraine is working with its European partners to increase the transit of Ukrainian grain through their territories to certain destinations.

„This will be difficult because Ukraine is one of the largest agricultural producers in the world and can feed up to 400 million people. Therefore, collective pressure is needed to force Russia to unblock the Black Sea“, said Sybiga.

Sources: bta.bg, ukrinform.net