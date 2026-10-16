NATO waggles finger at Putin: You are playing a very dangerous game with weak cards

NATO's military capabilities clearly exceed those of Russia. This was stated by the Supreme Commander of the Alliance, American General Alexis Grinkevich, to the German magazine “Spiegel“.

According to him, the forces that NATO would use in a large-scale conflict significantly exceed Russian capabilities. Grinkevich pointed out that Russia does not have modern F-35 fighters, nor such a large number of modern destroyers and submarines as the Alliance.

The general expressed confidence that Moscow will not launch a large-scale conventional attack on Europe. According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin resorts to sabotage and other actions because he has no other options and does not want a direct conflict.

Warning about a “dangerous game“

Grinkevich said that conventional deterrence is the reason for the lack of a direct Russian attack on Europe. He stressed that it must be maintained through the modernization of the armed forces, large-scale exercises and demonstration of military capabilities.

The American general described the concept of “hybrid attacks“ as too vague and insisted that the actions be specifically named.

“We must call things by their real names: sabotage, arson or terrorist attacks are precise concepts for which there are clear answers“, Grinkevich said.

When asked if Europe was already at war with Russia, he said Putin was playing a “dangerous game“. According to the general, the Russian president is trying to convince citizens that supporting Ukraine is dangerous and could lead to war with Russia.

Kaliningrad and the Eastern Flank

Regarding threats from Moscow that isolating or attacking Kaliningrad would provoke war, Grinkevich stressed that NATO is a defensive alliance and would only take action if attacked.

“So Russia has no reason to worry about Kaliningrad“, he said.

According to the general, Russia has weakened militarily in Kaliningrad due to the war in Ukraine, while NATO has strengthened its positions in the Baltic states. He described the military situation there as unfavorable for Russia and said that the Alliance's exercises on the eastern flank were routine.

Focus on drones

Grinkevich also commented on the failed attack on Leipzig airport in August, for which the German government holds Russia responsible. According to him, the attack attempt itself crossed the line.

He said that a successful strike could have blown up several fully fueled “Antonov“ planes, which would probably have resulted in casualties. German investigators believe the target was Ukrainian cargo planes.

Against the importance of drones in the wars in Ukraine and Iran, the general called on NATO to quickly improve its capabilities in this area.

“We need a huge number of disposable strike drones, cheaper cruise missiles and many other means“, said Grinkevich.

Sources: news.bg