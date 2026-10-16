Fired! Katie Zakaria is no longer White House press secretary

Katie Zakaria is no longer White House press secretary. A US administration official announced that she was fired from her position after President Donald Trump publicly stated that he advised her to consider whether to stay in office.

“I told her, “I think it would be better for you to be happy, and I'm not sure you can be happy in this environment“. There's nothing easy about this job,“ Trump told reporters. He added that he advised her to rethink the situation.

“If I were you, I would rethink my current situation... Think about it. "I personally would think so," said Donald Trump.

Later, „Fox News“, citing a White House representative, reported that Zakaria was stepping down as press secretary. She had been in the position for less than a week. Her appointment was announced after Caroline Levitt left.

Zakaria took office on Monday and held her first White House briefing on Tuesday. Her brief appearance before reporters drew public attention and criticism, which coincided with questions about her professional qualifications.

The controversy over her legal qualifications

Katie Zakaria graduated from Pepperdine University Law School in California. This week, however, questions arose about whether she had actually passed the bar exam.

In an interview with “Fox News“, broadcast the day before her release, Zakaria confirmed that she had failed the bar exam. She explained that she already knew she would be living in China, so the result did not matter to her.

Before taking office, Zakaria received a call about the position on Wednesday, and the offer to replace Caroline Levitt came on Friday. Until her appointment, she worked as a communications adviser at the Trump family's media and technology group.

The president has said he is in no hurry to choose a new White House press secretary. It has not been announced when Zakaria's successor will be named.

Sources: bta.bg, foxnews.com