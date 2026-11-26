The Romanian government has extended by six months the cap on retail markups for basic food products. The restriction will remain in force until June 30, 2027, while the list of goods remains unchanged, Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu said after a Cabinet meeting.

The rules limit markups across the entire distribution chain to 5 percent, while those in the retail network are capped at 20 percent. The list includes white bread, fresh milk, eggs, certain types of cheese and yogurt, butter, fresh chicken and pork, vegetables, sugar and cooking oil. The restriction does not set a final shelf price, but rather the size of the margin that participants in the chain may charge.

The measure was introduced in August 2023 as a temporary response to the sharp rise in food prices and has been extended several times since then. According to data cited by Barbu, before its introduction, overall inflation in Romania stood at 10 percent, while inflation for agricultural and food products had reached 17 percent. In June 2026, the measure’s validity was extended until December 31, 2026, before the government approved the latest extension.

Differences between domestic and imported goods to be examined

Next week, the Ministry of Agriculture will discuss the markups on Romanian and imported products with a team from the Competition Council. Barbu said that some domestic goods reach store shelves with markups of 100 percent, while imported products are subject to margins of 18 or 20 percent.

“We want to eliminate unfair trading practices in the market. We do not want to affect trade or interfere with the free market, but we want Romanian processors and farmers to receive a fair price, while end consumers have quality products at a reasonable price,” Florin Barbu said.

The minister stressed that the 20 percent cap applies after the direct and indirect costs of processors and retailers have been included. The data on the differences between domestic and imported goods is to be analyzed by the competent authorities.

Licensing of Ukrainian imports remains in place until the end of 2027

The Cabinet also extended by one year the mechanism for licensing imports of certain agricultural products from Ukraine. It will remain in effect until December 31, 2027, and covers wheat, corn, oilseeds, wheat flour, sugar, eggs and poultry meat.

The mechanism was introduced in 2023 to ensure that goods intended for transit through Romania would not remain on the domestic market. At the time, the European Commission established special temporary measures for several countries, including Romania, due to difficulties in the movement of Ukrainian agricultural produce.

Financial support has also been approved for farmers affected by the increase in fertilizer costs. Romania has received 29.9 million euros from the European Commission for the program, while the state budget will provide an additional 29.9 million euros.

Sources: bta.bg, digi24.ro, agerpres.ro