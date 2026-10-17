"In the national interest of the United States": Trump suspends new sanctions against Russia

United States President Donald Trump has suspended the implementation of a wide-ranging package of new sanctions, restrictions and tariffs against Russia, provided for in a law that he himself signed less than a month ago. The executive order was issued on October 16, two days before the main part of the measures were to come into force.

The document exempts from the sanctions provisions of the "Lindsey O. Graham Russia and Iran Sanctions Act" of 2026. It provided for measures against Russian officials, banks, companies and tankers from the so-called shadow fleet used to transport Russian oil.

The law also provided for a significant increase in tariffs. The executive order would have increased tariffs on Russian goods by 500 percent. Additional tariffs of 100 percent were imposed on the five largest importers of Russian oil and natural gas, as well as on the five countries that US officials say are most likely to facilitate the circumvention of sanctions on Russian oil.

No time frame for waivers

In the order, Trump said he had submitted a certification to Congress that the waivers were "in the national interest of the United States." The White House did not provide further explanation for why the president believes the temporary suspension is necessary.

The waivers will remain in effect until the president or Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in consultation with the Treasury Secretary and the US Trade Representative, determine that further action is necessary. The document does not specify a specific deadline, nor does it specify when a decision on the reinstatement of sanctions could be made.

The order covers provisions of the law related to sanctions, restrictions and tariffs. However, it explicitly specifies that it does not affect sanctions and other measures imposed by earlier executive orders for certain harmful actions by the Russian government.

The measures were to take effect on October 18

Trump signed the law on September 18. It was passed by a large bipartisan majority - 86 to 11 votes in the Senate and 262 to 159 in the House of Representatives. The law is named for South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, who died in July and long pushed for tougher economic pressure on Moscow.

According to “The Associated Press“ The law was intended to limit the financial resources with which Russia finances its war in Ukraine. Among the priorities were Russian banks, energy exports and networks that help Moscow circumvent Western sanctions.

Trump's decision was announced just days after the president said the United States had reached an agreement with Russia on diesel fuel supplies. The move drew criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, who described it as a retreat from pressure on the Kremlin. The measures can be reactivated by a decision of Trump or Marco Rubio under the conditions specified in the executive order.

Sources: apnews.com