US senator accuses Turkey of "bandit behavior" towards Greece and Cyprus

US Republican Senator Rick Scott accused Turkey of "bandit behavior" towards Greece and Cyprus, making unusually direct criticism of a NATO ally. This was reported by the Associated Press during the Florida senator's visit to both countries, BTA reports.

Scott told the agency that Turkey "is not behaving like a NATO ally". He cited as arguments the disputes with Greece over airspace and maritime borders, as well as the ongoing Turkish military presence in Northern Cyprus.

His comments come against the backdrop of a new escalation of tensions over the planned electrical interconnector between Greece and Cyprus, which could eventually be extended to Israel. Turkey is demanding permission to survey the seabed where the cable is to be laid.

Scott, who sits on the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees, spoke with Greek officials after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Athens last week.

“You don't act like a NATO ally when you take F-16s and fly over a foreign country. You're not much of an ally when you occupy part of another country's land. And that's what they're doing,“ the US senator said of Turkey.

He expressed support for the Greece-Cyprus electricity connection project, stressing that it benefits both countries and the US. Scott promised that Washington would do everything possible to support its implementation and prevent Turkey from creating obstacles.

The senator also commented on the resignation of Kimberly Guilfoyle as US ambassador to Athens. She left the post after accusations of trying to receive financial benefits in exchange for providing access to US government representatives. According to Scott, this case will not harm US-Greece relations.