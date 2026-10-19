US Secretary of State: Trump wants war in Ukraine, Russia to end

Ukraine and Russia should focus on ending war between themselves, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters today during his visit to Uzbekistan, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

In response to a question about a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping for talks to end the war in Ukraine, Rubio said that this possibility is being discussed.

"I don't know if the talks are finalized, but the president's position is clear. He wants the war in Ukraine and Russia to end," the secretary of state said.

US President Donald Trump defended his approach to the war in Ukraine, saying he did not want to "push Russia away from the negotiating table" while trying to achieve peace, DPA reported, BTA reports.

"Great progress is being made in efforts to end the war," Trump wrote on his "Truth Social" platform. He also mentioned "ongoing hostage negotiations" – possibly referring to prisoners held by the warring parties – but did not provide details.

Under the Trump administration, the United States has tried to mediate but has yet to make a breakthrough toward ending the war.

Trump has faced accusations that he is ignoring Russia's war in Ukraine as he focuses on the conflict with Iran, which the United States has started.

He said that Russia is doing "very little, if anything, to help the Islamic Republic of Iran" compared to what it could do, adding that he wants things to stay that way. U.S. media has repeatedly reported on Russian aid to Iran.

Trump also accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of not wanting to end the war. Referring to the financial support Ukraine has received from Europe and former US President Joe Biden, Trump wrote that Zelensky “doesn’t want to end this war, and probably never did.”

Trump again criticized Ukraine’s strikes on Russian diesel refineries, blaming Ukraine for the global diesel shortage. Critics accuse him of trying to divert attention from the consequences of the war with Iran.

Fuel prices have risen sharply since the start of the war with Iran, putting Trump under pressure ahead of the congressional elections.

Trump praised Russia for exporting millions of barrels of diesel at low prices. About a week and a half ago, he unexpectedly announced that Russia would supply hundreds of thousands of tons of diesel to the US and world markets.

Washington has temporarily suspended sanctions on Russian fuel while Moscow partially lifts its ban on diesel exports. Initial deliveries have already been reported, although the scale remains unclear.