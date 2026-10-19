Zelensky: Again, we were not warned at all by our partners about the Russian attack

Ukraine "again was not warned at all" by its allies before Russia launched ballistic missile strikes last night, the Ukrainian president said on the Ex social network, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

"Another Russian attack with ballistic missiles was launched at night, which took place in several waves, and again we were not warned at all by our partners", Zelensky said, specifying that Russia launched 16 ballistic missiles against Kiev and the Kiev region.

"The Russians also attacked with over 200 drones of various types, including "Shahed" with jet engines, with the attacks being directed from Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions to Volyn, Rivne and Odessa regions. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. I express my condolences to the families and relatives of the killed, and assistance is already being provided to the wounded," the Ukrainian president added.

He also pointed out that Russia had attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Vinnytsia, Volyn, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Ternopil, Odessa and Rivne regions. That night alone, more than 10 energy facilities were damaged, and at least 550,000 families were left without electricity.

"Ukraine never wanted this war, and we welcomed literally EVERY initiative of our partners for a dignified end to this war. We have responded positively to EVERY proposal for a ceasefire. However, Russia has responded time and again with ballistic missiles, "Shahed" drones and assassinations. Putin not only does not want to end this war, he does not even want to take any steps that could lead to de-escalation," the Ukrainian head of state stressed.

Zelensky also said that when the supply of missiles for Ukrainian air defense is blocked and the implementation of certain sanctions against Russia is delayed, then in such a case "Ukraine's partners refuse to recognize reality".