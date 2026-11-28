Ukrainian forces have carried out a strike on a base of the Russian “Rubicon” unit in occupied Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region. The Ukrainian “South” military grouping reported this, saying that a training facility for operators of unmanned aerial vehicles, personnel deployment sites and drone warehouses were hit.

“According to preliminary data, the enemy’s losses may reach more than 30 killed and up to 70 wounded,” the “South” grouping said. The Ukrainian side also reported that the strike on members of the unit’s command staff had been confirmed.

After the strike, ammunition repeatedly exploded in the target area. A significant number of Russian servicemen were taken to a local hospital, while the bodies of those killed were reportedly transported to Mariupol. The stated number of casualties and wounded are preliminary figures provided by the Ukrainian side and have not been independently confirmed.

Participation of several Ukrainian formations

The operation was planned by a coordination center for the use of strike unmanned systems operating under the joint fire support center of the “South” grouping. Harpy Group, Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, the “Alpha” special unit of the Security Service of Ukraine, the 422nd Luftwaffe Unmanned Systems Operational Brigade and the 427th Rarog Brigade took part in it.

“Rubicon” is a unit of the Russian test center for advanced unmanned aerial vehicle technologies. The Ukrainian side describes it as one of Russia’s most combat-capable centers for unmanned technologies, whose operators use drones against Ukrainian equipment and logistics.

Further strikes on the unit

The report on November 28 follows several operations against “Rubicon” structures in the Berdyansk area. On November 22 and 23, Ukrainian forces said they had hit a site where the unit’s personnel were concentrated. On November 7, a strike on a temporary base and a ground drone control post in Berdyansk was also reported.

The Russian occupation authorities in Berdyansk have not released any public data on the consequences of the attack.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ukrinform.net