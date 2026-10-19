The Donald Trump administration is now a direct ally of Russia and Ukraine must come to terms with this reality. This was stated by veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war Evgeny Dickey on Radio NV. He is a former company commander in the “Aidar“ battalion and director of the National Antarctic Research Center of Ukraine.

“The United States has now definitively sided with Russia“, Dickey said at the end of his statement. According to him, the American president has repeated Vladimir Putin's statements and is no longer trying to hide the position of his administration.

Dikiy linked Trump's words that Ukraine should have concluded an agreement two years ago with a 28-point plan, which, according to him, was presented to Kiev as a condition for ending the war. The veteran defined this plan as a “detailed plan for capitulation and complete submission to Russia“.

Dikiy: The situation on the front is now different

According to him, two years ago, Russian forces were advancing along almost the entire front, albeit with heavy losses. Dikiy claims that now the military situation has changed and Ukraine is in a different position towards Moscow.

He defined the war as having entered a “decisive phase“ and warned that strong pressure would be exerted on Ukraine. Dickey called this development an “operation to save our friend Vladimir,” referring to the Russian president.

The veteran also commented on the possibility of a meeting between Trump, Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. According to him, the initiative came from Trump, who wanted to present himself as part of a trio of leaders, and not as a politician standing on the side of democratic countries.

Kiev insists that Ukraine participate in the negotiations

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga said that a meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia and China without Ukraine’s participation would encourage Putin to continue the war. Kiev is proposing talks at the level of Ukraine, the United States and Russia, which, according to Szybiga, could accelerate the end of the conflict.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that talks were underway about a possible meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping, but did not say whether a final agreement had been reached. Rubio said that Washington wants the war to end and fears it will spread to other countries.

Against this backdrop, Rubio denied that the United States had stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine. He attributed the lack of warning about the Russian ballistic missile strike on Kiev to a software error in the early warning system operated by the US European Command.

The strike on Kiev on October 19 killed one person and injured eight. Buildings in three districts of the city were damaged, and the Chernigovskaya and Lesnaya metro stations were temporarily closed.

Sources: unian.net