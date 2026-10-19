Volodymyr Zelensky: Starlink restrictions for Ukrainian army remain

Restrictions on the use of Starlink and its military version Starshield by Ukrainian forces remain in force. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that in various sectors of the front the equipment stops working at speeds between 130 and 161 kilometers per hour.

According to him, this complicates the logistics of the front line and limits the use of various types of drones. Among them are medium-range strike aircraft, as well as drones designed to intercept jet drones of the “Shahed“ type.

“Unfortunately, we observe that in various sectors of the front the equipment stops working at speeds of 130-161 kilometers per hour. This complicates our logistics on the front line and limits the use of various types of drones,“ Zelensky said.

The information was included in a report by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatiy, prepared based on data from the front-line units. Zelensky said that Ukrainian representatives at all levels should discuss the issue with their partners again.

“Speed is crucial to saving lives“, the Ukrainian president stressed.

Kiev seeks additional support for air defense

Zelensky has instructed Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara, Foreign Minister Andriy Sibikha and the presidential administration to urgently contact partners who can provide support for Ukraine's air defense systems.

The president said that some of the political agreements reached have not yet been implemented at the operational level. He also reported delays in the delivery of certain types of vital materials from the US Department of Defense.

“There are political agreements that have not been implemented at the operational level. In addition, there are delays in the delivery of certain types of vital materials from the US Department of Defense,“ Zelensky said.

An additional meeting is planned to consider the results of the talks with partners. The Ukrainian president said he expects concrete results.

Sources: news.bg, en.interfax.com.ua, apnews.com