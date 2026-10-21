Trump administration revokes over 300,000 visas

Donald Trump's administration has revoked more than 300,000 US visas since the beginning of the president's second term in January 2025. This was announced by the US State Department, specifying that the pace of revocations has accelerated in recent weeks.

On August 10, the department reported more than 175,000 visas revoked. In January, the number was more than 100,000 - a record for that time. The new data shows that in just over two months, at least 125,000 cases have been added.

What are the reasons given?

According to the State Department, visas were revoked for evidence of criminal activity, immigration violations, fraud, misrepresentation of information, or circumstances that, according to US authorities, affect public and national security.

A US representative, quoted by “Al Jazeera“, said that over 4,000 visas were revoked for participation in or assistance in so-called birth tourism. Of the cases involving crimes or public safety concerns, 25% were for assault and related offenses, 22% for drunk driving, 7% for theft, and another 7% for drug use or distribution.

“We have zero tolerance for foreigners who are in the United States on visas and violate the law, commit fraud or undermine our national security“, said State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott. He added that the administration is revoking visas “at a faster rate than any other administration in history“.

Separate measure for tourist visas also being prepared

The campaign against visas that have already been issued is developing in parallel with a planned measure for holders of B1 and B2 tourist and business visas. In September “The Associated Press“ announced that the State Department is preparing a possible revocation of the visas of up to 200,000 foreigners who have requested or are currently seeking asylum in the United States.

The measure would cover visas issued between 2016 and 2026, and its implementation would be coordinated with the Department of Homeland Security. According to US officials, the revocation of such a visa does not automatically lead to immediate deportation, but changes the status of the affected individuals as business or tourist visitors. The final number of visas under this separate procedure has not been announced at this time.

Human rights organizations have criticized the administration's actions, including the revocation of visas of foreigners who participated in pro-Palestinian protests or posted comments on social media. According to them, national security motives can be used against critics of American policy and affect freedom of speech.

Sources: theprint.in, aljazeera.com, apnews.com