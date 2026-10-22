Serbian students end their campaign with a rally in Belgrade

The Serbian student list “Student List – Students Win“ is ending its election campaign with a rally on Slavija Square in Belgrade. The event starts at 6:00 p.m., three days before the parliamentary elections on October 25. The organizers have chosen the motto “Victory Calls“.

Thousands of residents of the capital welcomed the students and their supporters on Wednesday, who arrived after several days of walking marches from different parts of the country. Columns set off from Zaječar, Gornji Milanovac, Valjevo, Šabac and Novi Sad. They passed through settlements outside the big cities, where the student movement is trying to reach voters who traditionally support the ruling party.

“This is incredible, this energy is unstoppable“, Ilija Srdanović, a doctor and a candidate on the student list, told N1 television. According to the Associated Press, the “Slavia“ rally is expected to attract tens of thousands of participants.

From protests to elections

The student movement began its protests after the collapse of a canopy at the Novi Sad railway station in November 2024, which killed 16 people. Participants demanded an investigation into the causes of the tragedy and accountability for actions and decisions related to the renovation of the station.

After almost two years of protests, university blockades and marches, the students took their campaign to the electoral field. Their list includes 250 candidates for the 250-seat parliament. Among them are teachers, doctors, experts, athletes, farmers and representatives of cultural circles. The movement emphasizes the fight against corruption, the independence of institutions and transparency in public procurement.

The vote is seen as a direct clash between the student list and Aleksandar Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party, which has ruled the country for 14 years. Vucic resigned as president in September to campaign for the return of the prime minister's post after the elections.

Rallies on the same day

A pre-election event for the list “Alexander Vucic – United Serbia“ is also scheduled for October 22 in Belgrade. It is to be held at the “Ranko Žeravica“ sports hall in New Belgrade, hours before the student rally.

Tensions over the election remain high. The Associated Press reported that the ruling party and the student list are close in public opinion, making the outcome uncertain. International observers and the European Union have already expressed concern about the conditions under which the vote is being held.

After the end of the campaign on October 22, a pre-election silence will follow, and Serbian voters will vote for a new parliament on October 25.

Sources: apnews.com, n1info.rs, ansa.it