Russia produces about 140 ballistic missiles per month, and its stocks already reach approximately 700. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during an online participation in the Hudson Institute.

According to him, a significant part of missile production depends on supplies from abroad. “About 70% of the components in each ballistic missile come from other countries - from Asia, the United States and Europe. You can stop this, because these are your companies“, Zelensky said.

He called on international partners to tighten control over companies and intermediaries through which electronic and other specialized components reach Russia. The Ukrainian president identified limiting these deliveries as a possible way to reduce the pace of Russian production.

Different estimates of Russian production

The estimate of about 140 missiles per month coincides with what Zelensky told “Deutsche Welle“ on September 14, 2026. At that time, he stated that Russia produces 140 ballistic missiles per month and indicated that to counter such a volume, significant quantities of interceptor missiles are needed.

On October 4, during a conversation with journalists in Kiev together with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Zelensky gave a slightly wider range - between 130 and 140 ballistic missiles per month. He also said then that the Russian stockpile includes up to 700 ballistic missiles and several thousand missiles of other types.

Components from Western manufacturers

“According to our data, Russia has up to 700 ballistic missiles in stock and several thousand other missiles. This is their stockpile“, Zelensky said.

Ukrainian authorities have been warning for months that Russian missiles continue to contain foreign components despite sanctions. Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said in October that analysis of Russian missile debris revealed components manufactured in Europe and the United States just two to three weeks before the respective strikes.

Among the missiles used by Russia against Ukraine are the Iskander-M, S-400 ballistic missiles, the Kinzhal, the Zircon, and the Onyx. Some of them are difficult to intercept and require specialized missile defense systems.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, amp.dw.com, zavtra.com.ua