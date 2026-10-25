Ukrainian Air Defense Shoots Down 119 Russian Drones in Massive Attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian air defense has neutralized 119 out of a total of 153 Russian drones used in an attack on Ukraine since the evening of October 24. The data is from the Ukrainian Air Force and is for the period until 08:00 on October 25.

The attack began at 18:00. Among the devices used are 92 Shahed-type jet drones, as well as S8000 “Banderol/Dan-T“, “Gerbera“ and “Parody” type drones.

Hits in 15 locations

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the drones were launched from the Bryansk, Orel, Kursk and Millerovo directions in Russia, as well as from temporarily occupied Donetsk and Gvardeyskoye in occupied Crimea.

The airstrike was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The official statement described the result as “119 Russian UAVs shot down/suppressed.”

Airstrikes were recorded in 15 locations. Downed drones or their debris fell in nine other locations. The information provided did not provide data on the number of casualties or the extent of damage.

Against the backdrop of the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia would intensify ballistic attacks against the country. According to him, this is expected especially given the reduction in supplies of interceptor missiles for Ukrainian air defense.

Sources: ukrinform.ua