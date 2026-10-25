Russian drone hits shopping mall in Poltava

A Russian drone has hit a building of a shopping mall in Poltava. The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Vitaly Dyakivnych, reported the strike.

„In Poltava, an enemy drone hit the building of a shopping mall. The information is being clarified“, Dyakivnych wrote.

At the moment, no data on dead or injured people have been reported. The amount of material damage has not been specified, as well as whether there were visitors or employees in the complex at the time of the strike.

New damage after attacks on Poltava

The new strike comes days after another attack with Russian drones in the Poltava municipality. On October 23, damage was reported to 25 private homes, a business, educational and medical institutions.

In the previous attack, over 80 windows and balcony blocks, 23 doors and 11 roofs were damaged. Walls, ceilings, floors and fences were also affected. 102 specialists and six pieces of equipment were involved in the elimination of the consequences.

After the strike on the shopping complex, local authorities are expected to specify the extent of the damage and the necessary actions to secure the building.

Sources: ukrinform.ua