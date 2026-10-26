In Belgrade: The "Chatsilend" tent camp was demolished after the students' election victory

Supporters of the opposition Student List demolished the "Chatsilend" tent camp in the Pioneer Park in Belgrade after their victory in the parliamentary elections in Serbia. Citizens removed the fence around the camp, entered the park and began dismantling the tents that had been set up there since March 2025.

The riots began after Aleksandar Vučić admitted the defeat of his political list. "It is clear that we lost these elections and that the Student List won," he told supporters of his election headquarters. The first results, cited by Serbian media, give the Student List 141 seats against 103 for the list “Alexander Vucic – United Serbia“.

“Chatsilend“ was located in the center of Belgrade, between the parliament and presidency buildings. The camp was created by supporters of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party as a counteraction to student protests and blockades of universities. For nearly 20 months, access to part of the park was restricted.

Fire alarms in the camp

According to “Novosti”, supporters of the Student List set fire to tents in the park, and firefighters arrived on the scene. The Associated Press reported that after the camp was destroyed, one of the tents was set on fire. The differences in the description relate to the number of tents set on fire and who started the fire.

Nova.rs reported that the people who were in the camp left the area, after which citizens began to remove the remaining facilities. At the time of publication of the first information, no final data on the extent of the damage or possible detainees had been reported.

Sources: nova.rs, novosti.rs, apnews.com