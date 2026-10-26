Ukraine makes slow but significant progress near Oleksandrivka

Ukrainian forces are making slow but tactically significant progress in the Oleksandrivka direction, which in the long term could threaten Russian logistics and operations both there and in the Gulyaipole area. This is the assessment of analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

„Ukrainian forces are achieving slow but tactically significant successes in the Oleksandrivka direction, which could later threaten Russian logistics and operations in the Oleksandrivka and Gulyaipole directions“, ISW points out.

According to Ukrainian military observer Konstantin Mashovets, quoted in the ISW assessment, on October 25, Ukrainian units liberated Perebudovo, Komar and Fedorivka. They also advanced southwest from Vesele to the Skudne area.

The data indicate that Russian forces were probably pushed out of a salient northwest of the Fedorivka-Burlatske line. At the same time, Russian units maintain positions on the northeastern outskirts of Perebudova, indicating that fighting in the area is ongoing.

Russia transfers marines to the sector

The constant Ukrainian pressure has forced the Russian military command to transfer units of the 120th Marine Division of the Baltic Fleet and the 40th Separate Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet to the Oleksandrivka direction. According to Mashovets, these units were supposed to support Russian operations in the Gulyaipole direction.

Elements of the 90th Panzer Division, which were originally intended to support the Russian offensive towards Druzhkovka, have also been sent to the sector. ISW notes that the transfer of units between different sectors shows the strain on the Russian command and the need to respond to Ukrainian counterattacks.

Ukrainian forces have been operating in the Oleksandrivka direction since early February 2026. Earlier, a Ukrainian military representative reported that over 745 square kilometers and 26 settlements in parts of Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions were returned within the framework of the operation from January to August.

Risk for Russian operations towards Gulyaipole

Velika Novosilka is an important road junction for Russian forces trying to advance west of Gulyaipole. According to ISW, further Ukrainian successes in the area could threaten the rear of Russian units and complicate their supply.

On October 24 and 25, Russian forces conducted limited attacks in the Oleksandrivka direction, but ISW has not confirmed their progress. In the Gulyaipole direction, attacks were also carried out northwest and southwest of the city, without confirmed territorial advances.

Thus, Ukrainian actions are not limited to local seizure of positions. According to ISW's assessment, they are forcing the Russian command to redirect forces to the southern sector of the front, instead of using them simultaneously for an offensive in other directions.

Sources: kyivpost.com, ukrinform.net