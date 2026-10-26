Terrifying accident in Spain: bus falls 20 meters, dozens injured

83 people were examined by emergency teams after a bus crash in Catalonia. Seven of the injured are in serious condition, 34 have minor but requiring medical attention, and 40 have minor injuries, the Catalan emergency medical service reported.

The accident occurred near Fogars de Montclus, in the Montclusi Natural Park area, between Barcelona and Girona. According to initial reports, the bus collided with a car, left the narrow and winding BV-5114 road and fell down a slope about 20 meters high.

The bus was on the regular line 573 of the company Sagales, which connects the information center in Fogars de Montclus with Santa Fe del Montseny. The first signal of the accident was sent at 16:43. Up to 35 fire brigade teams, 23 ambulances, two medical helicopters and psychological assistance teams were sent to the scene.

Rescuers are checking for any further injuries

Due to the difficult terrain, some of the passengers climbed back to the road on their own, while others were evacuated with the help of firefighters and mountain rescuers. A medical triage area has been set up in the area, and the injured are being sorted according to the severity of their injuries.

Rescuers have searched the area within a radius of 30 to 40 meters around the bus with drones, thermal imaging cameras and dogs. The head of the operation, Claudi Gallardo, said there was a "very high probability" that there were no other victims.

However, the inspection will be completed after the bus is removed with a heavy crane. The area under the vehicle will then be inspected. There are no reports of deaths, and rescue services have not received any reports of missing people.

The road remains closed

The section of the BV-5114 between the 3rd and 25th kilometers is closed to traffic. Catalan police are investigating the cause of the accident, including the circumstances surrounding the collision between the bus and the car.

A reception center for victims and their relatives was opened in San Celoni. According to local authorities, all people who sought help there had left by midnight, and passengers who had received medical clearance were transported to Barcelona.

Earlier reports on the number and severity of injuries differed as assessments were ongoing on the spot. The latest published balance remains at 83 victims, seven of whom are seriously injured.

Sources: news.sky.com, apnews.com, diaridetarragona.com