113 drones shot down over Voronezh, there are casualties and injuries

Two people were killed and 17 were injured in a massive attack with drones against Voronezh and several districts of the Voronezh region. One child was among the injured, Governor Alexander Gusev announced.

According to him, the Russian air defense forces have detected and destroyed a total of 113 drones over the Voronezh agglomeration and parts of the region. "More than 70 UAVs were shot down directly over Voronezh," Gusev said.

Debris fell on a train

Some of the injured were on a train moving in the left-bank suburb of Voronezh when debris from a drone fell on the train. Two of the injured are in serious condition.

According to the governor, fires broke out in several industrial enterprises, a business center, a residential building, two cottage areas, a school stadium and a garage cooperative. Facades and windows were damaged in almost all areas of the city. Emergency services are working at the scene.

A threat of a drone attack was declared in the Voronezh region on the evening of October 25. Later, a missile alert was also issued. The warnings were lifted on the morning of October 26.

The Novovoronezh NPP is operating normally

The Novovoronezh nuclear power plant is operating normally after the attack in the Voronezh region, the station's press service reported. According to its data, the radiation background at the site and in the area is within natural values.

Gusev urged residents not to approach drone debris and to report it to 112. He also insisted that photos and videos of the consequences not be published with specific locations.

The stated number of 290 intercepted and destroyed drones over 16 Russian regions does not match the data announced by the governor about the attack in the Voronezh region. The available confirmed information for the region includes 113 drones.

Sources: interfax-russia.ru, kommersant.ru, riavrn.ru