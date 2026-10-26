Senior representatives of the Mecca pact are in Tehran

Senior representatives of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan are in Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials, Reuters reported. The talks are focused on regional coordination, security and possibilities for reducing tensions.

The Saudi delegation is headed by Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan is represented by Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Turkey is sending intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin. Iran's Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Bagheri Kani, confirmed the visit and said the three would participate in consultations with Iranian representatives on regional security issues.

Saudi Deputy Minister of Public Diplomacy Raed Karmli described the visit as part of the pact's efforts "to de-escalate the crisis, promote dialogue and diplomatic solutions." He said the meeting also supports the mediation efforts of Qatar and Pakistan.

First high-level contact since the escalation

This is the first high-level contact between Iran and the three countries of the Mecca pact after the Iran-backed Houthis stepped up their attacks on Saudi Arabia. On Sunday, Saudi authorities reported the interception of a new wave of missiles and drones, as fighting between the Houthis and Riyadh-backed forces in Yemen continues.

The meeting also comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran. According to Reuters, the talks were initiated by Pakistan after Asim Munir visited Iran the previous week. He met with President Massoud Pezeshkian and other senior officials.

Qatari mediators held talks with Iranian officials in Tehran on Sunday. Earlier mediation efforts by Qatar and Pakistan led to a temporary agreement in June, but the deal collapsed after renewed fighting.

What the Mecca Pact Provides

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan signed the joint defense agreement in August. The treaty stipulates that an armed attack on one of the parties is considered an attack on all. Ministers from the three countries held an emergency meeting in Riyadh earlier this month and agreed to ensure the rapid deployment of military forces and capabilities to Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan has already approved the pact, while the ratification process in Turkey is ongoing. In parallel, Ankara, Islamabad and Riyadh say that the agreement is aimed at common security and does not constitute a formal declaration of conflict with Iran.

Sources: al-monitor.com, apnews.com, aljazeera.com