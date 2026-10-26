Ukrainian successes near Aleksandrovka threaten Russian rear

Ukrainian forces have achieved slow but tactically significant successes in the Aleksandrovka direction, which in the longer term may threaten Russian logistics and operations in the Aleksandrovka and Gulyaipole areas. This is stated in an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Ukrainian military observer Konstantin Mashovets reports that on October 25, Ukrainian units liberated the settlements of Perebudova, Komar and Fyodorovka. According to him, Ukrainian forces have also advanced southwest of Veselo, reaching the Skudnoye area.

ISW estimates that according to Mashovets' data, Ukrainian troops have probably pushed Russian units out of the salient northwest of the Fyodorovka-Burlatskoye line. At the same time, Russian units still maintain positions on the northeastern outskirts of Perebudova, which indicates that fighting in the area is ongoing.

Russia transfers marines and tank units

According to ISW, constant Ukrainian counterattacks have forced the Russian command to transfer units from the 120th Marine Division of the Baltic Fleet and the 40th Separate Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet to the Aleksandrovskoye sector.

“Further movement of Ukrainian troops will create a threat to the rear of this Russian grouping“, analysts say.

Units from the 90th Panzer Division have also been sent to the same sector. They were initially intended to support the Russian offensive towards Druzhkovka. ISW notes that the Marine Corps is considered one of the more combat-ready units in the Russian army and is usually used in priority areas.

Threat to operations around Gulyaipole

Ukrainian counterattacks in the area have been ongoing since early February 2026. According to ISW, these, along with other tactical actions by Ukrainian forces, have weakened the initiative of the Russian army and forced a redeployment of available units.

The analysis indicates that Velika Novoselka is located at an important road junction that supports the Russian offensive west of Gulyaipole. The goal of these actions is related to an attempt to surround Orekhov from two sides.

Therefore, a possible new Ukrainian advance in the Aleksandrovka area could threaten Russian rear positions, supply routes, and the ability to support the offensive near Gulyaipole. However, at present, the data describe an evolving combat situation in which individual settlements remain disputed, and Russian forces continue to hold positions in part of the area.

Sources: unian.net, rbc.ua