Zelensky proposes new extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days. If adopted, both regimes will remain in force until January 29, 2027.

The proposal comes before the expiration of the current term, which ends at 5:30 a.m. on October 31, 2026. The bill on martial law is registered under number 16182, and the bill on the extension of general mobilization - under number 16183.

The bills have been sent for consideration

The documents were submitted on October 26 and were initiated by the President. They are addressed to the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence. Their parliamentary cards indicate that they are in the process of being considered by the committees.

After their consideration, the Verkhovna Rada must vote separately on the extension of martial law and mobilization. No date has been announced for the final vote at this time.

The regimes have been in force since the beginning of the war

Martial law and general mobilization have been in force in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Since then, the parliament has consistently approved their extension for certain periods.

In December 2025, Zelensky stated that the termination of martial law is linked to the end of the war and reliable security guarantees. "The war will end, and then martial law will end," the Ukrainian president said at the time.

The new proposal does not change the deadline that is already in force, but provides for a further period of 90 days after October 31. The decision will depend on a parliamentary vote.

Sources: pravda.com.ua