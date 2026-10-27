"The largest de-escalation since 2022": a lull was announced near Oleshki

The regime of silence in the Oleshki region, Kherson region, will last until 22:59 on November 1. It began on October 27 at 3:00 Kyiv time and is related to a humanitarian mission to unblock the temporarily occupied city.

The agreement was announced by David Arakhamia, leader of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary group in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. He participated in the negotiations with the Russian side.

„This is the largest de-escalation since 2022. The regime of silence will last from October 27 to 22:59 on November 1“, Arahamia wrote.

According to him, the initiative is related to the unblocking of Oleshki and covers the largest section of the front in the southern part of Ukraine. Arahamia also stated that any such step for de-escalation brings peace closer in the country.

Humanitarian mission in the occupied city

Ukrainian Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubynets confirmed the beginning of the ceasefire for the purpose of conducting a humanitarian mission. According to Lubynets, it is being implemented jointly with Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova, under the mediation and coordination of US First Lady Melania Trump.

Lubynets stated that the priority is the safety of the civilian population in Oleshki and compliance with the agreements reached. He has undertaken to provide additional information on the progress of the mission.

The Russian Defense Ministry also confirmed the ceasefire. They stated that Russian troops had stopped firing in the Kherson direction in preparation for the humanitarian operation. At the same time, the Russian human rights ombudsman indicated that the regime was introduced from 4:00 Moscow time, which corresponds to 3:00 Kiev time.

Food shortages and inability to evacuate

A dire humanitarian situation was reported in the occupied Oleshki. Residents who managed to leave the city and reach territories under Ukrainian control say that the last delivery of products to local stores was in May. In the summer, some people relied mainly on produce from their gardens.

According to the report, civilians in the city are experiencing a food shortage and cannot evacuate freely. The upcoming humanitarian mission is the reason for the agreed limited ceasefire, which has so far been announced until the end of November 1.

Sources: unian.net, interfax.com.ua, ukrinform.ua