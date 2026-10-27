Brussels tightens migration policy: Frontex gets bigger role

The European Commission is proposing to expand the powers of Frontex, increase the standing corps to 30,000 officers and create new structures for guarding external borders and returning migrants. The proposals are part of a package that should strengthen operational support for European Union member states.

“Europe will always protect its borders“, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. She said the EU must have a stronger Frontex to support member states "when and where needed", including in returning migrants.

Corps to reach 30,000 officers

The proposal foresees a gradual increase in the Frontex standing corps to 30,000 officers. It should include a new European reserve for border control and return of 17,000 officers, who can be deployed when needed.

This reserve will complement the already existing contingent of 7,000 officers seconded by member states, as well as the planned doubling of the agency's own staff. The Commission also proposes to give Frontex easier access to equipment and technology, including through joint procurement with Member States.

New functions in return and crises

A dedicated Return Coordination Centre is envisaged within the agency. It will collect and analyse operational information and support the planning and coordination of the entire process - from identification and voluntary return counselling to the organisation of operations and reintegration support.

Frontex will also be able to support the return of people from one third country to another, if there is an agreement with the country concerned and fundamental rights and international standards are respected.

An online monitoring and response centre is also envisaged. It will monitor publicly available content on social networks to detect events and trends related to the management of the external borders, as well as illegal online content that may pose a security risk.

The plan also includes rapid reaction forces to be deployed to the external borders in times of crisis or emergency. The decision to deploy them could be taken by the Executive Director of Frontex at the request of a Member State.

Inter-institutional negotiations are pending

The European Commission is also proposing a regulation in parallel for the digitalisation of return, readmission and reintegration procedures. The aim is to speed up administrative processes and create a common digital interface for Member States.

The proposals must be agreed by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU before they enter into force. The responsibility for border security and the return of people who do not have the right to reside in the EU remains with the Member States, while Frontex will provide additional operational and technical support.

Sources: ukrinform.ua