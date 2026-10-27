Exit polls in Israel: Netanyahu and Eisenkot without a majority

The Israeli parliamentary elections did not produce a clear winner, according to exit polls on TV channels 11, 12 and 13. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc is predicted to receive about 50 seats in the Knesset, and the opposition bloc - between 50 and 53. A majority requires 61 seats.

The opposition bloc includes Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar, Naftali Bennett's Beytenu, Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beitenu and Yair Golan's Democrats. Netanyahu's Likud remains the largest single party with a forecast of 24-25 seats, while Yashar is expected to win 21-23 seats.

Arab parties could prove decisive

The United List and Ra'am are projected to win 17-18 seats together. This puts the Arab parties in a potentially key position in the attempt to form a government, but most opposition leaders have already ruled out the participation of Arab formations in a coalition. Yair Golan of the Democrats is an exception.

A possible scenario is a minority government that receives a vote of confidence without the support of 61 MKs. Opposition to reliance on Arab parties, however, could make such an option difficult.

Eizenkot rules out coalition with Netanyahu

The prospect of a national unity government between Netanyahu and Eisenkot seems limited. Eisenkot has ruled out serving under Netanyahu, including in a rotation model. He has insisted that the leader of the largest party in the opposition bloc be appointed prime minister, but no agreement has yet been announced within the bloc.

The small right-wing parties of Ofer Winter's Yisrael Beiteinu and Yoaz Hendel's Reserves-Economy are projected to remain below the 3.25 percent electoral threshold. This further complicates the possibility of Netanyahu's bloc reaching a majority.

Official results are yet to be announced

According to the Central Election Commission, voter turnout reached its highest level since at least 1973. However, exit polls are preliminary estimates and have differed from the final results in previous elections.

The official distribution of seats will become clear after the ballots are counted. If the parties fail to reach a coalition agreement, the political impasse could lead to a minority government or new elections.

Sources: jpost.com