Eisenkot to form government, rejects new elections

Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot said he would do everything possible to form a government and rejected the idea of the country heading for new elections. He spoke to supporters of the “Yashar“ party in Tel Aviv after the parliamentary vote.

“It would be a mistake to hold new elections. It is my duty to do everything possible to fulfill the will of the people,“ Eisenkot was quoted as saying by the Anadolu Agency.

He said Israeli voters voted for change and described the result as a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Eisenkot called on Netanyahu to step down from politics and promised to work with his partners to form a government that represents all citizens.

Exit polls show no majority

Initial figures did not show a clear winner. According to various exit polls, Eisenkot's bloc would receive between 51 and 53 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, while Netanyahu's bloc would receive between 50 and 51 seats. A parliamentary majority would require 61 seats.

The Arab parties are expected to receive between 17 and 18 seats, according to preliminary estimates. They could prove decisive in attempts to form a coalition, although both Netanyahu and Eisenkot have so far rejected a formal partnership with Arab parties. Support from the parliamentary majority without participation in the government itself remains possible.

The Associated Press notes that if negotiations between the parties fail to produce a cabinet, Israel could head to a new vote in the coming months. Until then, Netanyahu's government will continue to function as a caretaker government.

What Eisenkot promised

In his speech, Eisenkot said that the future government should be a “stable Zionist government“, committed to universal military service. He also listed the recognition of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, adherence to the values of the Declaration of Independence and the destruction of “Hamas“ among his main priorities.

“Netanyahu, don't you dare use Israel's security for your political goals”, Eisenkot said, according to the Israeli media outlet Ynet. He called on the heads of the security services to act in the interest of the state and the citizens while the period of political uncertainty continues.

After the official results are announced, President Yitzhak Herzog will hold consultations with the parties represented in parliament. The mandate will be given to the politician who has the best chance of forming a coalition, and the outcome of the negotiations will determine whether Eisenkot will be able to form a government.

Sources: m.aa.com.tr, apnews.com, ynetnews.com