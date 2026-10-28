Meloni delays new military aid to Ukraine

Italy is delaying the sending of the new military aid package to Ukraine, although it is ready. According to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is waiting for the result of the midterm elections in the US on November 3 before giving the final political push for the delivery.

This is the 13th package of Italian military aid to Kiev. It is expected to include Aster 30 missiles for the SAMP/T air defense systems, which are used to protect Ukrainian cities from Russian air attacks. According to La Repubblica, Italy and France are the countries that can provide the necessary missiles.

The package was initially expected in July, then in September, and later by the end of October. However, as of October 27, the Italian parliamentary security commission Copasir had not yet been notified of the consideration of the relevant decree. The last Italian delivery of military aid to Ukraine was in December 2025.

Mismatch between political signals

The delay comes against the backdrop of an open dispute within the ruling coalition. The leader of the “League“ Matteo Salvini has called on Italy to stop sending weapons and financial support to Kiev. His position has not been translated into a government decision.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on October 26 that the package was ready. “The next package of military aid has already been prepared, which we will send to Kiev as soon as possible”, Tajani was quoted as saying by ANSA. He added that Italy would continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary.

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto also confirmed Rome's official line. "Italy's position on Ukraine cannot change. This is a commitment that we have made at the international, European and NATO levels," he said. According to him, what is happening in Ukraine is dangerous for the security of Europe, and assistance to Kiev is also related to the security of Italy itself.

The decision remains postponed

According to La Repubblica, Rome has made a commitment to French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to allow the delivery by the end of October. However, this deadline will probably be missed.

The Italian government has not officially announced the cessation of military aid to Ukraine. It has only been confirmed that a new package has been prepared, while the date of its dispatch remains unknown. The next political reference point for the decision is the US vote on November 3, but there is no official promise that the delivery will be approved immediately afterwards.

Sources: repubblica.it, ansa.it