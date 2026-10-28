Jordan, Syria set up joint committee after strikes

Jordan and Syria will form a joint security committee to study the details and consequences of the latest Jordanian strikes against Islamic State targets in southern Syria. The decision was announced in a joint statement by the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi discussed the operation with his Syrian counterpart, Asad al-Shibani. Safadi said the strikes were carried out based on intelligence information and aimed to “neutralize“ of confirmed threats and imminent attacks on Jordan's security.

“The strikes were carried out based on intelligence information and aimed to “neutralize“ confirmed threats and imminent attacks on Jordan's security,“ said Ayman Safadi.

The Jordanian minister also expressed “deep regret“ for the civilian casualties during the operation. The statement did not specify their exact number.

Traffic through “Nasib“ is being restored

After the strikes, Damascus temporarily closed the “Nasib“ border crossing, which connects Syria and Jordan. Syrian authorities will restore normal passenger and commercial traffic through the crossing on Wednesday morning.

„Nasib“ is the only border crossing between the two countries open to passengers and goods. The restoration of traffic will allow the resumption of the passage of people and the transport of goods along the main land route between Syria and Jordan.

The upcoming commission is to examine the circumstances surrounding the operation and its consequences, after Jordanian aircraft carried out strikes on targets associated with „Islamic State“ on Syrian territory.

Sources: bta.bg, theprint.in